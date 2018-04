A crash involving a rock hauler and car closes two westbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Lancaster Road in Dallas County. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Dallas Fire-Rescue is currently working a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Lancaster Road in Dallas County.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a car wedged under a rock-hauler.

NBC 5 has reached out to the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department and the Dallas County Sheriff's Department about any possible injuries, but so far have not heard back.



