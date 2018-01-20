A Dallas Fire-Rescue truck was damaged Saturday morning after being hit by a semi truck.

At about 4:45 a.m. crews were blocking traffic for an accident that had previously occurred. An 18-wheeler swiped the side of DFR's Truck 3.

There was some damage on the DFR truck including the front bumper being partially removed.

The interstate was completely closed while the second crash was investigated. There were no injuries reported in the crash.

The DFR truck was able to be driven away from the scene.