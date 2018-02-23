More than 700 students are being evacuated from an elementary school near a home where a gas explosion Friday morning left an 11-year-old girl hospitalized in critical condition. (Published 4 hours ago)

A young girl is dead after a natural gas explosion destroyed her Dallas home early Friday morning, Atmos Energy confirms. Additionally, the girl's neighborhood and a nearby school are under an evacuation order until the area is deemed safe.

Dallas Fire-Rescue's Jason Evans said they are working with Atmos offiicals to determine what caused the explosion at about 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 3500 block of Espanola Drive, as well as two other incidents over the last 48 hours at homes in the same area.

Evans said DFR crews were performing CPR on an 11-year-old girl as she was being transported in "very critical condition," to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. Four other people who were in the home were also hospitalized at Parkland in unknown conditions.

"They had her [the girl] in their arms asking for help," Evans said, noting that fire crews did notsee any fire when the arrvied at the family's home near Dallas Love Fied.

Raw Video: House Explosion in Dallas

Authorities said multiple people have been hospitalized after a possible explosion at a home near Dallas Love Field Friday morning. (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

One Killed in Home Explosion in Dallas (Raw Ground Video)

A gas explosion at a house in Dallas left one person dead Friday. (Published 3 hours ago)

Neighbors told NBC 5 that the residents of the home had lived there since about January. They also said a young child lived in the home.

A baby doll could be seen in the rubble.

Friday afternoon Atmos Energy released a statement from President and CEO Mike Haefner, who said, "“We are deeply saddened by the death of the young girl at 3534 Espanola Drive this morning. We express our sincere heartfelt condolences to her family."

Haefner added that the safety of the residents and first responders is their highest concern and that they will provide a detailed assessment of the situation, including when service will be restored to the area, as soon as they can.



While the gas leak and explosion are investigated, officials ordered the immediate residential area, including 700 students at Stephen C. Foster Elementary School, to be evacuated. Pre-K students through 2nd graders are being moved to Carey Middle School and 3rd graders through 5th graders are being moved to Thomas Jefferson High School, officials said.

Mandatory evacuations were issued to residents living in homes three blocks to the north and three blocks to the south, which includes Espanola Drive and Durango Drive.

Video from the scene showed major damage to a home with debris scattered onto neighboring houses.

Two Dallas Area Rapid Transit buses were parked on the street to help keep those evacuated warm and dry.

One of the previous nearby incidents involved a man who said the flame on the stove flared unexpectedly and the other was an explosion of a gas heater in the back of a home. One person was hospitalized in the second incident.

An NBC 5 viewer reported that another house exploded Thursday morning in the 3500 block of Durango Drive; those incidents remain under investigation.

