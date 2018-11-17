Dallas Fire Rescue Fights 2-Alarm Fire in Northeast Dallas

Dallas Fire Rescue fought a structure fire Saturday morning at the Montecito Creek Apartments in Northeast Dallas.

At around 11:30 a.m., DFR responded to an apartment fire at 11330 Amanda Lane.

Smoke was coming from the second floor of the three-story apartment building, reported first-arriving companies.

Fire damage was mostly isolated to one unit with an unspecified number of residents experiencing varying degrees of smoke and water damage. There is no known cause. Around 50 firefighters were able to extinguish the 2-alarm fire in about half an hour.

Apartment management and The American Red Cross are working together to meet the needs of a number of displaced residents.

No injuries have been reported.