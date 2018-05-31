Dallas Fire-Rescue Celebrates Historic Promotion

Dallas Fire-Rescue held a ceremony Thursday morning honoring several dozen members who have earned a promotion within the department.

Among the honorees was Regina Trail, who has been promoted to lieutenant.

This promotion marks a historic moment for the city of Dallas.

Trail is the first African-American woman to be promoted to lieutenant on the fire operations side in the history of DFR, according to the department.

The White Settlement native began her career with DFR nine years ago.

Her uncle, Robert Trail was a Dallas firefighter and retired in 2012 after 31 years with DFR.

NBC 5 spoke with Trail and Chief David Coatney about the historic moment and the ongoing efforts to have a diverse department.

Catch the story on NBC 5 today at 4:45 p.m.



