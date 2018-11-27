Dallas Fire-Rescue Mourns Loss of Firefighter

Dallas Fire-Rescue is mourning the loss of a veteran firefighter.

David Walters died while off-duty Friday, DFR announced on Facebook. Walters is a 19-year veteran of the department.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and close friends as we wrap our arms around his wife and three children during this challenging time," the post read. "You will be missed."

Walters served as a driver and engineer at Station 17 on Belmont Avenue and Station 55 on Trammel Drive, according to the Lakewood Advocate.

The Dallas Firefighters Association shared a link to a GoFundMe established by the Krodle Memorial Foundation benefiting the family.