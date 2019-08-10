A 4-alarm fire caused by a 7-year-old has displaced 22 residents.
According to investigators, Dallas Fire Rescue received a call at 12:49 a.m. at the Forest Edge Apartments, located at 11991 Audelia Rd.
When they arrived, they found a 2-story apartment building with fire coming from the roof. All residents were evacuated and the fire was completely extinguished by 2 a.m.
All 12 units of the apartment complex were destroyed. The American Red Cross was dispatched to assist all displaced residents. The security guard was the only person to sustain a minor laceration while alerting residents about the fire.
Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and had began on the second floor exterior closet. The mother of a 7-year-old boy told investigators that her son had started the fire by igniting a combustible and playing with a lighter inside of the closet.
The boy will be enrolled in the DFR’s Juvenile Firesetters Intervention Program.