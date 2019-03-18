Dallas Family Sues Atmos Energy for More Than $1 Million After Gas Explosion Forced Them to 'Start Over Again' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Family Sues Atmos Energy for More Than $1 Million After Gas Explosion Forced Them to 'Start Over Again'

Two days after the explosion, another blast killed a 12-year-old girl one street over

By Dana Branham - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    Brian Elledge/The Dallas Morning News
    Only the mailbox and a carport remained Wednesday at an empty lot where the Lemus family home used to stand at 3527 Durango Drive in Dallas.

    David Lemus awoke early Feb. 21, 2018, as his home crumbled on top of him.

    His father, also named David Lemus, had gotten out of bed a few minutes earlier, woken by a popping sound. The 49-year-old man traced the noise to the HVAC unit in the attic, where he noticed the pilot light was out and the HVAC cover was on the floor.

    When he went to replace it, a fiery blast threw him backwards, leaving him with burns on his face that took six months to heal. His home was destroyed, but he and his family escaped with their lives.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

