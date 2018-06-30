Hundreds gathered near Dallas City Hall on Saturday morning, joining more than 600 planned events across the country, in protest of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Protestors, pressing President Donald Trump's administration to reunite these families quickly, also called for voter registration and turnout at the upcoming midterm election.

The 2018 election is expected to have major implications on immigration and potentially the Supreme Court vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Similar events took place in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C.



