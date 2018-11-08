Dallas' Evening TV News Anchors Gather for #GivingTuesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas' Evening TV News Anchors Gather for #GivingTuesday

By Cheryl Hall - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Call it a rare show of solidarity among the stars of local TV news. (Published 33 minutes ago)

    The week before Thanksgiving, all four D-FW broadcast stations — ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC — will begin airing a public service announcement urging viewers to donate their money and time to Giving Tuesday — the national day of goodwill that follows the consumer gluttony of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

    DFW Anchors Come Together To #GiveBigDFW from United Way Dallas on Vimeo.

    The 30-second spot, with slight variations tailored for each station, features the evening anchor cohort of Meredith Land, KXAS-TV (NBC5), Fox's Clarice Tinsley, KDFW-TV (Channel 4), ABC's John McCaa, WFAA-TV (Channel 8), and CBS' Doug Dunbar, KTVT-TV (Channel 11).

    Click here to read more on this report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

      

