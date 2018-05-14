Dallas Elephant Celebrates Second Birthday

Fifteen hundred pounds might sound like too much for a two-year-old to weigh, but that's not the case for one North Texas birthday boy. (Published 2 hours ago)

Fifteen hundred pounds might sound like too much for a two-year-old to weigh, but that's not the case for one North Texas birthday boy.

Ajabu, an elephant at the Dallas Zoo, celebrated his second birthday Monday and weighed in at 1,560 pounds - up from 175 when he was born.

According to the zoo, his tusks are growing in, which makes him a little uncomfortable, he will nurse for another and he has become more independent as he's grown.

To celebrate his special day, Ajabu enjoyed an herbivore frozen ice cake. His hobbies include chasing birds, pushing logs, digging holes, wallowing in the mud and playing in the water cannon.