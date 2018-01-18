Dallas Dog 'Lamb of God' Improving in Austin Foster Home

Lamb of God, or "Lamby," was set to to be euthanized after biting a child, but a judge sent her to a no-kill nonprofit in Austin. Her foster parents say she's showing improvement.

The dog known as Lamb of God, or "Lamby," is showing improvement in her Austin foster home after a court ruling stopped her from being euthanized and placed her with a no-kill nonprofit.

Lamby's former owner, a homeless man, would often dress her up in sunglasses or a cowboy hat in an attempt to get people in Deep Ellum to pay for photos with her. 'Lamby' the Dog Spared Death to Live in Austin

She was set to be euthanized after she bit a child at an Oak Cliff gas station, but attorneys who filed an injunction convinced a judge to send her to Austin Pets Alive!, a no-kill nonprofit.

Now, the nonprofit and her foster parents say she's learning commands and passing behavior assessments.

"Knowing Lamby's past environment, we've focused on keeping her new home calm and consistent," her foster parents said in a Facebook post. "She is passing with flying colors and growing more confident in a home every single day." Advocates, Attorneys Fighting to Save Infamous Dallas Dog

Austin Pets Alive! said they're optimistic that Lamby will pass her final behavior tests, which will allow her to be adopted out.