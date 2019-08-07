Dallas Diocese Holds Mass for Victims of Recent Gun Violence

The Wednesday night Mass at Cathedral Guadalupe in Dallas has all the makings of a traditional Mass. Attendees prayed for the 31 victims of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. (Published 45 minutes ago)

The Wednesday night Mass at Cathedral Guadalupe in Dallas has all the makings of a traditional Mass. But it took on a special meaning this night.

Thirty-one candles and 31 roses represent the 31 victims of recent mass shooting in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

"When a community suffers pain, it's important that the members gather together to support each other and that's another reason we gather this evening," Bishop Edward J. Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas said.

During the hour of prayer a church bell rang 31 times.

Church leaders said they had five times the normal attendance at the Mass.

People came to pay their respects and pray for the families impacted by senseless gun violence.

"Today I came to church because of the victims," parishioner Valerie Rodriguez said. "I keep the world and the governor and government in general in my prayers because I want everyone to make smart decisions. I don't want to live in this type of world.”

Another parishioner, Doug Biglen, drove in from Plano to participate in the special Mass.

"To pray and let them know that we care for them and their deaths are not in vain," Biglen said. "That we're going to go forward and do everything we can to bring more peace to this world.”