Dallas Deploys Crews to Start Debris Pickup After Tornadoes

Debris on the side of the road in Dallas, Texas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

As post-storm cleanup gets underway, debris is starting to pile up along roads in North Dallas.

Removal could take some time, but the city said it does have a plan, and it's already in motion.

The city of Dallas deployed what's called Convoy Strike Teams. These are teams made of up of several departments, including code, sanitation and parks and recreation. Fort Worth stepped in to help as well.

Altogether, there are some 600 Strike crews on the ground. The work they've been tasked with started Wednesday, focusing on both main primary roads and neighborhoods.

A city spokeswoman said the city couldn't say when cleanup will be complete.

In the meantime, they advise people to follow the guidelines when it comes to piling debris. Set it to the side in such a way that it doesn't interfere with pedestrian or vehicle traffic.