Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has tweaked the controversial theft policy he unveiled two months ago that prompted an uncharacteristically loud and negative response from local police chiefs.

Creuzot told The Dallas Morning News his office now allows police departments to resubmit cases the chiefs believe were wrongly rejected. He acknowledged that prosecutors initially tossed cases that should have been accepted.

"We've asked the chiefs to send those back," the DA said.

