Dallas County prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Billy Chemirmir, a capital murder suspect accused of smothering more than a dozen elderly women in North Texas senior living complexes.

District Attorney John Creuzot’s office filed paperwork Wednesday seeking capital punishment in the suspected serial killer’s case, according to Dallas County court records.

Capital murder in Texas carries an automatic sentence of either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. It is rare for prosecutors to seek the death penalty in such cases unless the crime is especially heinous.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Struggles to Name Supporters