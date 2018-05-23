Dallas City Council to Sound Off on Crossing Guard Program

Wednesday, the Dallas City Council will consider a three year, $15 million contract to help fund school crossing guards. (Published 41 minutes ago)

The contract does not cover all of the crossing guard locations and guards currently working throughout the city of Dallas.

Dallas County Schools was once in charge of the crossing guard program, but after the company dissolved, the City of Dallas was left to take ownership of the program.

The Department of Transportation recently conducted a survey, assessing 286 crossing guard locations, and found 31 of those locations did not meet the traffic criteria to warrant a crossing guard. The reduction of 31 locations and guards would save the city $372,000.00.

City council members will publicly respond to the proposal during the hearing, which begins at 9 a.m.