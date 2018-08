Dallas police are asking for help locating a critical missing man.

According to police, Tommy Pierre was last seen Wednesday in the 18500 block of Lina Street. Pierre, 30, may be a danger to himself, police said.

Pierre was described as being 5'8" and weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who can help find Pierre is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department's missing persons unit at 214-671-4268.

