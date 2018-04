Dallas police say they arrested 32-year-old Rayan Ganesh in 2016 and charged him with two counts of indecency with a child.

A Dallas criminal defense lawyer is facing eight years behind bars for exposing himself.



Lawyer Rayan Ganesh was arrested in July 2016 and charged with two counts of indecency with a child.



KRLD-AM reports Ganesh met some of his victims while working as an attorney and that he convinced them to work for him and then exposed himself to them.



Ganesh faces up to 20 years behind bars; KRLD reports Ganesh will let Judge Amber Givens-Davis decide his punishment.