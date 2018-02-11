Dallas Crash Leaves 2 Men Dead

Dallas Police say a crash early Sunday morning in the 3100 block of Walnut Hill Lane left two people dead. (Published Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018)

Dallas Police say a crash early Sunday morning in the 3100 block of Walnut Hill Lane left two people dead.

Investigators say a 35-year-old man was driving a 2004 Honda Civic along Walnut Hill Lane shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Also inside the car was a 45-year-old man.

Police say a 23-year-old man, who was driving a Ford Mustang, approached the Honda from behind at a high rate of speed.

Officers say the Mustang then rear-ended the Honda, causing the Mustang to slide underneath the Honda. Both vehicles then started to spin. The Honda then slammed into tree, splitting the back-half off the car. The passenger inside the Honda was ejected, and both men inside were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the Mustang spun out to the right and slammed into a power pole, breaking the pole in half. The driver was taken to Parkland Hospital. Officers say that's where it was determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He has since been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The names of the three people involved have not been released.





