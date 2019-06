At least two people were injured when a strong winds blew a crane into a building in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 2600 block of Live Oak Street at the Elan City Lights building, officials said.

DFR said two people were transported to the hospital, but their conditions were not disclosed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.