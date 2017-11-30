Dallas Cowboys Charity Cleats Hit the Field Thursday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Cowboys Charity Cleats Hit the Field Thursday

Bids for Chris Jones' cleats top $2,500

    The NFL is once again allowing players to wear custom cleats in games as part of the My Cleats My Cause initiative.

    The players pick a charity, decorate their shoes and then after wearing them in a game the shoes are auctioned off with the money going to charity.

    Several Dallas Cowboys players are taking part -- check out their shoes and the causes behind them in the photos below.

    2017 My Cause, My Cleats

    Wide Receiver Brice Butler is encouraging kids to read with his cleats that promote the Brice Butler Reading Challenge.

     

    Linebacker Sean Lee is supporting literacy and reading through the Dream Builders Foundation.

     

    Linebacker Kyle Wilber will be supporting suicide prevention with Active Minds.

     

    Cowboys Safety Byron Jones is raising awareness for Prion Disease which is a rare progressive neurodegenerative disorders that affect both humans and animals.

     

    Cornerback Orlando Scandrick is supporting his 32 Cares Foundation to help underprivileged kids.

     

    Cowboys Defensive End Chris Jones is supporting Cure Starts Now in the fight against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) and children's cancer in honor of his friend Brock Fleming. Fleming succumbed to a brain tumor in December 2016 at the age of 7.

     

    Linebacker Jaylon Smith is supporting Autism on Thursday night.

     

    Offensive Guard Zack Martin is raising awareness for clean water to those in need in Africa through Waterboys.org.

     

    Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott is supporting his Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation to continue bringing awareness to cancer in honor of his mom Peggy. She died from colon cancer in November 2013 while Prescott was playing at Mississippi State. He wears the No. 4 jersey in honor of his mother's birthday.

     

    Running Back Alfred Morris is representing the Salvation Army on Thursday night.

     

    Cowboys Safety Kavon Frazier is supporting his Frazier Cares Foundation, which benefits single-parent households and at-risk children. Frazier's cleats will be auctions to raise money for his foundation.

     

    Tight End Jason Witten is representing his SCORE foundation to put an end to domestic violence.

     

    Cowboys Center Travis Frederick is supporting his @BlockOutHunger Foundation aimed at fighting childhood hunger.

     

    Fullback Keith Smith is supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of America in Week 13.

     

    Defensive End Tyrone Crawford is representing anti-bullying at Thursday's game -- he mentioned he was bullied and was the bully at tmes.

     

    Cowboys Center Joe Looney is supporting the United States Army on Thursday night.

     

    Wide Receiver Ryan Switzer is supporting the Special Olympics on Thursday night and says his cleats will be auctioned off for his home state of West Virginia.

     

    Bidding is already underway and as of this writing, Chris Jones' cleats are showing a current bid of $2,510.

    To see shoes from all participating NFL players, click here.

