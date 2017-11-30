The NFL is once again allowing players to wear custom cleats in games as part of the My Cleats My Cause initiative.

The players pick a charity, decorate their shoes and then after wearing them in a game the shoes are auctioned off with the money going to charity.

Several Dallas Cowboys players are taking part -- check out their shoes and the causes behind them in the photos below.

Bidding is already underway and as of this writing, Chris Jones' cleats are showing a current bid of $2,510.



