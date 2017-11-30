The NFL is once again allowing players to wear custom cleats in games as part of the My Cleats My Cause initiative.
The players pick a charity, decorate their shoes and then after wearing them in a game the shoes are auctioned off with the money going to charity.
Several Dallas Cowboys players are taking part -- check out their shoes and the causes behind them in the photos below.
Wide Receiver Brice Butler is encouraging kids to read with his cleats that promote the Brice Butler Reading Challenge.
#MyCausemyCleats#BriceButlerreadingchallengepic.twitter.com/hnVkRFzYmy— Brice Butler (@Brice_Butler) November 30, 2017
Linebacker Sean Lee is supporting literacy and reading through the Dream Builders Foundation.
#MyCauseMyCleats: Sean Lee is supporting literacy and reading through @Dreambuilders_1#DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/Hz4gw6dkzn— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 30, 2017
Linebacker Kyle Wilber will be supporting suicide prevention with Active Minds.
#MyCauseMyCleats: Kyle Wilber will be supporting suicide prevention with @Active_Minds#DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/tqRQ3tXY0z— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017
Cowboys Safety Byron Jones is raising awareness for Prion Disease which is a rare progressive neurodegenerative disorders that affect both humans and animals.
#MyCauseMyCleats: @Byron31Jump is raising awareness for Prion Disease through the @CJDFoundation#DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/OG5REbmzHf— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017
Cornerback Orlando Scandrick is supporting his 32 Cares Foundation to help underprivileged kids.
#MyCauseMyCleats: @OScandrick32 is supporting his 32 Cares Foundation to help underprivileged kids #DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/fGbAbm58Ny— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017
Cowboys Defensive End Chris Jones is supporting Cure Starts Now in the fight against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) and children's cancer in honor of his friend Brock Fleming. Fleming succumbed to a brain tumor in December 2016 at the age of 7.
#MyCauseMyCleats: Chris Jones is supporting @CureStartsNow in the fight against DIPG and children's cancer in honor of his friend Brock #DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/v012nyjnSp— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017
Linebacker Jaylon Smith is supporting Autism on Thursday night.
My cleats represent the many different dynamics of Autism. I wanted to reflect that & raise awareness through this year's #MyCauseMyCleatspic.twitter.com/A83JvniZww— Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) November 28, 2017
Offensive Guard Zack Martin is raising awareness for clean water to those in need in Africa through Waterboys.org.
#MyCauseMyCleats: @thegob70 is raising awareness for clean water to those in need through @WaterboysORG#DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/msyZb7XByB— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017
Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott is supporting his Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation to continue bringing awareness to cancer in honor of his mom Peggy. She died from colon cancer in November 2013 while Prescott was playing at Mississippi State. He wears the No. 4 jersey in honor of his mother's birthday.
#MyCauseMyCleats: @dak is supporting his Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation to continue bringing awareness to cancer in honor of his mom Peggy #DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/HftArrzmo7— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017
Running Back Alfred Morris is representing the Salvation Army on Thursday night.
#MyCauseMyCleats: @FredoSauce is representing the @SalvationArmyUS on Thursday night #DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/8PN8CIZ0TA— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017
Cowboys Safety Kavon Frazier is supporting his Frazier Cares Foundation, which benefits single-parent households and at-risk children. Frazier's cleats will be auctions to raise money for his foundation.
I am wearing these cleats Thursday representing the #FrazierCaresFoundation! They will be auctioned off at an event! #MyCauseMyCleatspic.twitter.com/qsh8bYccTq— Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) November 28, 2017
Tight End Jason Witten is representing his SCORE foundation to put an end to domestic violence.
#MyCauseMyCleats: @JasonWitten is representing his SCORE foundation to put an end to domestic violence #DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/AWWP18cKKo— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017
Cowboys Center Travis Frederick is supporting his @BlockOutHunger Foundation aimed at fighting childhood hunger.
My cleats for #MyCauseMyCleats turned out awesome. Proud to support @BlockOutHunger to fight childhood hunger. Check out https://t.co/bAz5B1biIp to learn more or make a donation. pic.twitter.com/Y9fT9FobMq— Travis Frederick (@tfrederick72) November 28, 2017
Fullback Keith Smith is supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of America in Week 13.
#MyCauseMyCleats: @K_SMITH31 is supporting the @BGCA_Clubs in Week 13 #DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/lz72WsN3vG— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017
Defensive End Tyrone Crawford is representing anti-bullying at Thursday's game -- he mentioned he was bullied and was the bully at tmes.
Rocking these for @NFL#MyCauseMyCleats week. Representing the @UnitedWay & @WFFA14 and the Anti-Bullying movement! pic.twitter.com/peyS4VxUfp— Tyrone Crawford ???? (@TCrawford98) November 28, 2017
Cowboys Center Joe Looney is supporting the United States Army on Thursday night.
#MyCauseMyCleats: Joe Looney is supporting the @USArmy on Thursday night #DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/wYibwnTteh— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017
Wide Receiver Ryan Switzer is supporting the Special Olympics on Thursday night and says his cleats will be auctioned off for his home state of West Virginia.
My cleats for #MyCauseMyCleats came out great! Excited to donate them to the Special Olympics of West Virginia to auction off! Clif, this one is for you bud! pic.twitter.com/ZysWZ8KPce— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) November 28, 2017
Bidding is already underway and as of this writing, Chris Jones' cleats are showing a current bid of $2,510.
To see shoes from all participating NFL players, click here.