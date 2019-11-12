The mother and father of a stillborn girl are pleading for the return of a box of keepsakes containing the only record of the child's footprints and ultrasounds and a lock of her hair.

A Dallas couple says they are offering a cash reward for the return of a stolen memory box dedicated to their stillborn daughter.

Mona Bagrodia said the memory box was stolen from her family's home along St. Lazare Drive in Dallas while they were out last Wednesday evening.

"We had come in two separate cars. My husband came first and then he ran out of the house and he was like, don't come in. I think someone broke in," Bagrodia recalled in a past interview. "Our backdoor was, like, crowbar kicked in."

The memory box, dedicated to their daughter who died as a result of stillbirth in May 2018, is described as a white box with lace and ribbon. It is slightly smaller than a shoebox, Bagrodia said.

They are now offering $1,000 for the return of the irreplaceable item, which the family believes may have been mistaken for a jewelry box.

"Her pictures. Her ultrasounds, her footprints, lock of hair, like everything we have of her was in that box," Bagrodia said. "I mean, I've called the hospital to see if they've saved any of the pictures and they say they don't save them from that far back and because she was stillborn, they don't keep the log of the footprints or anything."

Other items stolen during the burglary included Bagrodia's passport and a shaving mirror belonging to her husband Aditya, which was passed down from a late relative.

"You're used to feeling safe and secure in your house and for that to be tampered with, is just disturbing," Aditya Bagrodia said. "This, emotionally, was a huge deal. Getting robbed is bad enough, but the stuff that got taken was very, very emotional. Sentimental."

Anyone with information can contact the Northwest Investigative Unit with the Dallas Police Department at 214-670-6179.