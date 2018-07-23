Dallas County is the latest county to implement a burn ban.

The county said Monday they were instituting a 60-day burn ban due to high drought conditions that have created a higher potential for wildfires.

Breaking Floating Restaurant on Fire in Tarrant County

The burn ban runs from June 24 until Sept. 22.

"Under the 60-day ban, residents are prohibited from open-acre fires and burning trash. There are exceptions to these rules, one being that you can still burn trash if you live somewhere that does not have waste removal services and if you meet other residency requirements," the county said.



Video Water Main Break on Oak Lawn in Dallas

NBCDFW.com reported last week more than half of Texas' 254 counties were currently under a burn ban due to excessive heat and drought.



Due to the imminent threat of wildfires due to a lack of rainfall, severe drought conditions and excessive triple-digit heat, most North Texas counties are among the 136 Texas counties currently prohibited from open burning.



Texas Burn Ban map, released July 18, 2018

Photo credit: Texas A&M Forest Service

Those found in violation of burn bans could face a fine.



Any questions or concern, please call the Dallas County Fire Marshal's Office, we can be reached at 214-653-7970.

