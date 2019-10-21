Dallas County Storm Damage Declared Local Disaster

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a Local Declaration of Disaster Monday after severe thunderstorms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Sunday night.

Jenkins added that the situation has not worsened and that the purpose of the declaration is to facilitate resource deployment for recovery efforts.

"We are asking residents to please stay away from affected areas unless you must be there to protect your own safety and allow first responders to their jobs as quickly and safely as possible," Jenkins said. "If you must be in the area, stay away from downed power lines and realize that if you drive your car any distance you may run over debris that will puncture your tires and could lead to flat tires and blowouts, so please drive carefully.”

A damage estimate for Sunday night's storms has not been released, but the storms knocked out power to more than 140,000 customers, knocked down trees, overturned cars and ripped roofs from homes.

Oncor said the wide-spread storms impacted not only North Texas, but Waco, Temple, Tyler and Paris and that they're working with utility partners across Texas and in neighboring states to reconnect service.

Oncor said in many cases, downed vegetation will need to be cleared before service can be rebuilt and that customers should be prepared for the possibility of extended and multi-day outages.

The National Weather Service is investigating areas where tornadoes are believed to have touched down in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Sachse and Rowlett.

NBC 5 viewers sent in dozens of videos and photos late Sunday night showing multiple funnel clouds illuminated by lightning.