Investigators with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department Vehicle Crimes Unit are looking for leads in an investigation into a February crash that killed a pedestrian.

Sheriff's deputies said the crash occured between 8 p.m. Feb. 22 and midnight Feb. 23 along westbound Interstate 30 near the Jefferson viaduct.

Investigators said an unknown vehicle struck and killed 45-year-old Theresa Conerly, who was either walking along the shoulder or attempting to cross the highway.

The vehicle is expected to have damage to the front left, front left quarter panel or left side-view mirror. Beyond that, no description of the vehicle is available.

Detectives are asking if anyone has any information; please contact the Dallas County Sheriff's Department Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-589-2343 or 214-749-8641. If you need additional information please contact the Dallas County Sheriff's Department Vehicle Crimes Unit 214-589-2315.