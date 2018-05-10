A Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputy with nearly two decades in law enforcement is behind bars Thursday, accused of assaulting a family member, police say.

Jason Glen Miller, a warrant investigator with the county sheriff's office, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant out of neighboring Kaufman County.

After taking Miller into custody, Dallas County deputies handed Miller over to Kaufman County authorities who transported him to the Kaufman County Jail where he is being held on $10,000 bond.

Specific details about the assault, including the victim's identity and condition, have not been released.

Miller has been with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department since 1999. He was suspended following his arrest; the sheriff's department's internal affairs division is also investigating the case