Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez has resigned and is expected to announce a campaign for Texas governor.

NBC 5's media partners at The Dallas Morning News reported Valdez's resignation Wednesday evening.

Earlier this month, Valdez told the Texas Tribune that she was "in the exploratory process" of starting a gubernatorial run

Gov. Greg Abbott, who beat Democrat Wendy Davis by 20 percentage points in 2014, reported a campaign fund balance of $41 million in July. He faces no major GOP opponent. Abbott filed his bid for reelection earlier this month.

NBC 5 reached out to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Public Information Officer Melinda Urbina said Valdez has made no indication to the sheriff's office that she's resigning.



When NBC 5 reached out to Valdez in early November, we were given a statement saying, "People have been talking and Sheriff Valdez is listening as she always does. She is currently focused on her job as Sheriff. At this point, there is no new information to add."