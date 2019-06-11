Authorities have identified a transgender woman whose body was discovered in a field in July 2017.

Dallas police included the death in a May press conference about violence against transgender women.

The woman was identified as Armani Dante Morgan, the Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed to NBC 5.

Morgan's was one of four incidents that resulted in the death or assault of transgender women mentioned at the May 18 news conference. Dallas police said they did not have a direct link between the incidents, but that they wanted the public to be aware of the similarities of each death.

Morgan's cause of death was undetermined, police said.

The second investigation referenced at the press conference was that of Brittany White, 29, who was shot in a car on Gayglen Drive in October 2018, police said. Her death was classified as a murder, but the police said they were still investigating.

The third murder involved a stabbing victim, who survived, in April, police said.

The fourth was the shooting death of Muhlaysia Booker in May.