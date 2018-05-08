Dallas County Man Missing for More Than 2 Weeks

Rickey Don Moreland has been missing since April 19, according to Rowlett police.

Police are looking for a man who went missing in Dallas County more than two weeks ago.

Friends and relatives last saw Rickey Don Moreland when he left a family member's home in Rowlett on April 19, according to the Rowlett Police Department.

Moreland left the residence on foot with the intention of taking a DART train to Dallas, but he never arrived at his destination. The only DART station in Rowlett is Downtown Rowlett, which marks the end of the train's Blue Line.

Rowlett police said they received the missing person report on April 30. Moreland did not have any known substance abuse or health problems, and has not gone missing before, according to his family.

Moreland, a 24-year-old black male, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red basketball shorts. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.