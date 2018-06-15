Dallas County Judge in Talks to Accept Migrant Children

Following a rally on Thursday night protesting the treatment of unaccompanied minors on the border, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is actively working to prepare Dallas for a possible influx of children.

Jenkins said he's willing - and hopes Dallas residents are willing - to open up local shelters, if needed. He said the first step though, is being asked for help by the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The judge himself, cannot simply invite migrant children into the city.

Jenkins has been in touch with ORR and said, if asked for help, he would round up the organizations who offered help the last time there was a surplus of border children in 2014. Back then, Jenkins helped scout locations and worked with ORR to narrow down the search in case they were utilized. It turned out, they weren't needed.

If ORR requests help, Jenkins would once again scout out about a dozen potential shelter locations, such as empty schools or government buildings.

ORR would then send a team out within 48 hours to narrow the sites down.

The number of migrant children and exactly when this could happen is still up in the air.