A Dallas County Jail worker was killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday night in southwest Dallas. (Published Nov. 30, 2017)

A Dallas County Jail employee was killed after crashing and flipping his Corvette on Loop 12 Wednesday night, police say.

According to police, a witness told officers he was driving northbound on Spur 408 at about 10 p.m. when a red Chevy Corvette sped past him. The witness pulled over and called police after discovering the wrecked vehicle underneath the southbound Loop 12 overpass.

First responders said the driver of the wrecked Corvette was a uniformed Dallas County Jail employee. He was deceased when first responders arrived at the scene.



All northbound lanes of Spur 408 were briefly closed at the crash site.

No further information was released.

