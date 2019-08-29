The body of Chynal Lindsey, a 26-year-old black, transgender woman (right), was found in White Rock Lake, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Dallas police said her death, the second death of a black, transgender woman in the city this year, is being investigated as a homicide. Ruben Alvarado (left) faces a murder charge.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted a man Thursday in the death of Chynal Lindsey, a transgender woman found dead in Dallas earlier this summer.

The body of Chynal Lindsey, a 26-year-old black, transgender woman, was pulled from White Rock Lake on June 1.

Police said Lindsey died of obvious homicidal violence and later named 22-year-old Ruben Alvarado as the suspect in the woman's death after learning his phone number was in recent contact with the victim.

A murder indictment filed Thursday, however, reveals more details about Lindsey's death, specifically that investigators believe Alvarado choked and beat Lindsey with his hands, a belt and another object which caused blunt force trauma to the woman's body.

The indictment did not include any information about the motive for the attack, but police did say Alvarado's phone contained GPS data that showed the device at the exact location where Lindsey's body was recovered.

A date for Alvarado's trial has not yet been set.

Alvarado remains in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.