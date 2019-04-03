Austin Shuffield, inset right, is facing charges after police said he attacked L'Daijohnique Lee (left) in a Deep Ellum parking lot Thursday, March 21, 2019. Community activists want Shuffield to face additional charges and be rearrested.

A felony criminal mischief charge filed against a woman allegedly assaulted by a man in a Deep Ellum parking lot March 21 has been dismissed by the Dallas County District Attorney, county officials confirm.

A criminal mischief warrant for L'Daijohnique Lee was issued by the Dallas Police Department on Tuesday over damage reportedly done to Austin Shuffield's truck following an alleged assault recorded on video. The damage to the truck was more than $2,500, Dallas police confirmed Tuesday, making it a felony.

Lee's attorney, Lee Merritt, said Wednesday he expected Dallas County Distirct Attorney John Cruezot to drop the charge. Shortly before 1 p.m., NBC 5 confirmed the warrant was recalled and the charge was dismissed.

Shuffield meanwhile, who is facing three charges related to incident, will have his first court appearance on April 12.

On Tuesday, Dallas police defended issuing the warrant.

"In this case based on her own confession, witness testimony ... it was clear she committed that offense," said Dallas Police Department Deputy Chief Thomas Castro on Tuesday.

Lee's attorney first reported the news in an Instagram post Tuesday, writing Lee broke the back windows of Shuffield's truck after the assault "in a moment of desperation."

"It is undisputed that this occurred after the unprovoked attack," Merritt's post continued.

View this post on Instagram You read that right. After the brutal assault caught on camera— Dai Lee allegedly broke the back windows to her assailants truck in a moment of desperation. It is undisputed that this occurred after the unprovoked attack. This is as American as American justice gets. A post shared by S. Lee Merritt, Esquire (@leemerrittesq) on Apr 2, 2019 at 12:19pm PDT

In video of the early-morning attack captured by a witness, Shuffield can be seen slapping a cell phone out of Lee's hand before punching her in the head multiple times. He also brandishes a gun in the video.

The incident allegedly started when Lee stopped her car on Elm Street, blocking Shuffield's truck, to avoid driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Shuffield faces three charges stemming from the attack -- unlawfully carrying a weapon, misdemeanor assault and interfering with an emergency call.

Lee said she suffered a concussion in the attack and other injuries including swelling in her jaw, a black eye and an injury to her ear. Merritt said Lee had been to the emergency room three times since the attack, most recently on Sunday, and had received referrals to a facial surgeon and a psychiatrist.

A felony charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon has been referred to a grand jury.

NBC 5's Jack Highberger contributed to this report.