Dallas County Candidate Responds to Allegations of Racism

Vickers Cunningham, a former criminal district judge, is in a Republican runoff for Dallas County commissioner.

A candidate for Dallas County commissioner responded to allegations of racism Sunday, saying in statement "I have never, and will never discriminate against anyone based upon race, religion, color, creed, or sexual orientation."

Vickers Cunningham acknowledged Friday to The Dallas Morning News that he established a living trust for his children with a clause that rewards them if they marry a person who is white, straight and Christian.

Cunningham is a candidate for the Republican party's nomination for Dallas County commissioner.

The allegations against Cunningham were brought to the Morning News by his estranged brother, Bill.

"His views and actions are disqualifying for anyone to hold public office in 2018," Bill Cunningham told the Morning News. "It frightens me to death to think of people in power who could hurt people."

According to Vickers Cunningham's statement, his brother became estranged from their family after he "took advantage of our elderly parents and convinced them to lend him over $500,000."

Bill Cunningham is in an interracial, same-sex marriage.

"This trust was set-up during a time of concerned feelings about my brother Bill’s gay lifestyle," Vickers Cunnigham said in his statement. "My views on interracial marriage have evolved since I set-up the irrevocable trust in 2010, and today I would absolutely remove those conditions if I legally could."

Dallas County Republican Party chairwoman Missy Shorey released a statement Saturday that said in part, "(the) party strongly condemns both the behavior and language that was used by Vic Cunningham."



Cunningham will face J.J. Koch in the Republican primary runoff election for Dallas County commissioner on Tuesday.