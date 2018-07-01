Dallas Costco Robbed

Armed robbers smashed the glass of a Dallas Costco jewelry counter and took an undetermined amount of merchandise Sunday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. when three people entered the Costco Wholesale in the 8000 block of Churchill Way, according to the Dallas Police Department.

One person was carrying a pickaxe, while another had a handgun, police said.



Police said the people smashed a jewelry counter and took some of the jewelry inside, before they fled in a vehicle.

There were no reported injuries, according to police.

Dallas police said they are looking for four black males in connection to the robbery.



