Dallas Considers Fine for Feeding Birds Near Love Field

By Tim Ciesco

Published 58 minutes ago

    Thursday, the Dallas Parks & Recreation Board will decide whether to fine people up to $200 if they're caught feeding ducks or other birds at Bachman Lake Park.

    The park sits near the intersection of Northwest Highway and Harry Hines Blvd, just beyond the runway at Dallas Love Field.

    City aviation officials are concerned that if people continue feed the birds, more of them will come to the park, potentially putting them in the direct path of airplanes.

    Love Field reported 180 bird strikes in 2017. That was up dramatically from 2016, when only 18 were reported.

    Officials say that could be the result of rapidly expanding construction at the airport or a greater awareness of bird strikes — but either way, they do not want those numbers to continue to rise.

    They are urging the Parks & Rec Board to approve the fine.

    The board will take up the matter at their Thursday morning meeting, which will begin at 9:15 a.m.

