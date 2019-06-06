Dallas Police, Community Hope Meeting Helps Stop Violence

A violent start to the summer in Dallas has prompted community leaders and police to look for new solutions.

On Thursday, elected leaders, pastors, residents and police will gather in South Dallas for an emergency meeting from 6-8 p.m. at the M. L. King Jr. Rec Center at 2901 Pennsylvania Ave.

Police hope to have a conversation with citizens on how the community and police can address safety concerns in the neighborhood.

"We're really here to say we need everyone's help to ensure public safety in our different communities," Dallas Police Department Community Liaison Joli Robinson said. "What are the answers? Who are those experts? Who are those professionals? Who are those long time residents that know the things that work in their community? We just want to hear from them."

Police said community involvement is key in stopping violence and crime. Officers have gone door-to-door inviting the community to the meeting.

"Trust is extremely important. Trust is important all the way around - not only between community and police, but community to community," Robinson said. "How do community members work together if they don't trust one another, if they don't know one another."