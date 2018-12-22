For 20 years the Ferguson Road Initiative has worked to revitalize neighborhoods in Far East Dallas. The group is helping bring money and opportunity into struggling areas of the city.

In some areas crime has fallen by about 40 percent and hope is rising.

The group now consists of more than 35 neighborhood and crime watch programs in Far East Dallas.

On a chilly Saturday morning, Army veteran Dennis Jones walked by an area that will soon become a new park.

“Dallas is my home,” Jones said.

He returned home to recover from a stroke – first into a shelter and eventually into a home for veterans near Ferguson Road.

“Nothing but veterans. I enjoy it because it is older people,” Jones said. “No young violence – nothing like that.”

It was a second chance for Jones. But this is an entire neighborhood of second chances. This veterans home was once an old apartment building.

Jones said he looks forward to the new park when it opens in late 2019.

“This will be the White Rock Hills Park when finished. It will have a quarter mile walking track,” Ferguson Road Initiative board member Bill Coleman said. “There will be a couple of play areas and a utility athletic field when we’re done.”

That park is also on a second life.

“There was a dilapidated motel that the neighborhood wanted to see go away,” Coleman said.

“There was a gap in recreational services over here and they were very concerned about the youth in the neighborhood and all the crime activity that might have been going on,” former Parks and Recreations board member Michael King said.

There is more planned for the future including the transformation of an old church in to a community center.

“They have four acres of land where they are going to hire professional farmers to come in and work on and provide fresh food for the neighborhood,” Coleman said.

The Ferguson Road Initiative credits much of its success to the hard work and dedication of community members who are eager to step in and volunteer.

