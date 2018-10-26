New Finger Printing to Prevent Gun Sales to Domestic Abusers

As we near the end of domestic violence month, Dallas leaders want you to know their efforts to prevent it are ramping up. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Jacquelyn Davis didn't survive her June shooting. Police say Pettis Gage committed her murder in South Dallas this year. Gage, who’s charged with the crime, has a history of domestic violence convictions involving her. She’s just one example of the many serious cases currently playing out in North Texas.

Across the country, one in four women face domestic abuse, but the statistic is even worse here.

“In Texas it’s one out of every three. Taxes can be a very dangerous place for women,” said Jan Langbein, the CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter.

Langbein said she's optimistic about current steps being taken to change that, including new finger printing at the city level, instead of just the county. Dallas installed Live Scan technology at the Municipal Building on Main Street Friday.

“So when you get a Class C, are arrested for a Class C, you haven't been finger printed in the past,” said Dallas City Councilmember, Jennifer Staubach Gates.

Staubach Gates leads the Domestic Violence Task Force in Dallas. So far, she's not trying to change the law, just better enforce it. As it stands, someone convicted of domestic violence, or who has a protective order issued against them, can't have a firearm. The problem is Class C misdemeanors don't require reporting, so if that offender tries to buy a gun, no one knows to stop them. It's a loophole, she and other city officials, including Mayor Mike Rawlings, hope to close.

Every day we make 14 arrests for domestic violence in the city of Dallas, so there's too many people committing this crime. It's a true public safety threat for our community,” Staubach Gates said.

With new capability to submit finger prints and information to the department of public safety, Dallas will now report all domestic violence offenders upon conviction. That means low-level offenders will now be entered into the national FBI database – a volunteer effort by the city.

The city's crime report, released Friday, shows 15,347 domestic violence calls to police this last fiscal year. According to DPD, 219 people violated protection orders. For victims and first responders, the data can prove critical.

“It's good information and it's going to hopefully keep our officers safer on these calls as well,” Staubach Gates said.

Reporting at the city level also allows the district attorney to see information she didn't see before, so when it comes to repeat offenders, she's able to enhance convictions.

San Antonio is the only other Texas city taking similar action. Dallas Councilmembers approved $45,000 to pay for the Live Scan technology.