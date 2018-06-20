Community leaders will gather in Dallas Wednesday to announce several protests and actions to take place this weekend and a National protest to free the immigrant children held in centers planned on July 4.

Expected to speak are Domingo Garcia, President of LULAC 102, Anthony Bond from NAACP, Rev. Peter Johnson from SCLC, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, several other organizations, and community leaders.

Video from the event can be seen at the top of this page.



Community leaders will also announce plans to visit three children detention Centers in South Texas on Saturday.