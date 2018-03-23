Thursday afternoon the Dallas City Plan Commission recommended an expansion of the city's Demolition Delay Overlay Districts.

There are already Demolition Delay Overlay Districts downtown Dallas and in parts of Oak Cliff for structures that are at least 50-years old and on an historic, preservation, or landmark list. The expansion would add Oak Lawn, parts of East Dallas and more of Oak Cliff.

"We lose a bit of our physical history, our past, every time another building comes down," said David Preziosi, of Preservation Dallas.

The demolition delay cannot prevent the wrecking ball, only delay it for 45-days to give an opportunity for public imput and alternatives to demoliton. In the end, the property owner has the final say.

"Really what it does is it puts a pause on it," said Preziosi. "Gives the city, as well as maybe some other interested parties the time to look at the building, maybe try to find a solition other the demoltion."

"Personally, as a homeowner, I'm for redevelopment," said Greg Smith, who bought his East Dallas home 11-years ago.

Smith lives across the street from the old Dallas Independent School District headquarters at Ross and Washington. It is currently in mid-demolition.

"I don't believe that everything old is historic," Smith said. "They should be able to get a return on their investment."

That said, Smith saying pumping the brakes on new development to take a closer look isn't a bad idea.

"Let everyone know," Smith said. "Publish it, talk, communicate, instead of just bulldozing away."

The Dallas City Council will have a public hearing on the Demolition Delay Overlay District expansion on April 25.