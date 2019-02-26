A Dallas County judge issued an arrest warrant Monday for a Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder. The judge, Tammy Kemp, who signed the warrant did not provide details regarding the incident or the charge. (Published Monday, Feb. 25, 2019)

Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder surrendered to police Tuesday morning after an arrest warrant was issued Monday related to a crash alleged to have occurred last week.

Felder surrendered at the Dallas County Jail at about 10 a.m. and was booked on a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

Felder, who represents District 7 including far East Dallas and Fair Park, was allegedly involved in a crash in his district on Feb. 13 with a person on a scooter, Dallas police said.

Police said the person on the scooter was not seriously injured, however investigators were looking into whether Felder failed to stop and render aid in the incident.

Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Dallas City Councilman

A Dallas County judge issued an arrest warrant Monday for a Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder. The judge, Tammy Kemp, who signed the warrant did not provide details regarding the incident or the charge. (Published Monday, Feb. 25, 2019)

Felder's car was towed from a Dallas City Council meeting that night as part of the police investigation. The next day, Felder's lawyer said there was no collision. The lawyer said a teenager on a scooter was weaving in the street and that Felder exchanged words with him, but did not hit him.

"We don't want to rush to any judgment," deputy chief Thomas Castro said on Feb. 13. "We'll conduct this investigation as we normally do. We won't take any shortcuts, and we'll do everything we normally do. And if it turns out we need to effect an arrest, we are willing to do so."

NBC 5 went to Felder's office Monday to ask him about the arrest warrant. While he walked through the parking garage at Dallas City Hall, an NBC 5 photojournalist said councilman Felder put his hand on his chest, then grabbed for his microphone, and he lost his balance and fell.

Developing Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Dallas City Councilman

Felder's lawyer said in a tweet that Felder was only trying to push the microphone away from his face. Felder's lawyer did not return NBC 5's call Monday.

NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff, Jack Highberger, Frank Heinz and Chris Blake contributed to this report.