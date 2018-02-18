A Dallas City Councilman is facing accusations that he's "standing in the way" of economic progress. The fight between the councilman and his constituents is happening in Dallas District 7. Kevin Felder says his opposition to alcohol sales at a proposed 7-11 on Buckner Boulevard is in the best interest of his constituents. But many of them feel he's letting a golden opportunity to improve the area slip away. (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

City Councilman Accused of Standing in the Way of Progress

A Dallas City Councilman is facing accusations that he's "standing in the way" of economic progress.

The fight between the councilman and his constituents is happening in Dallas District 7.

Kevin Felder says his opposition to alcohol sales at a proposed 7-11 on Buckner Boulevard is in the best interest of his constituents. But many of them feel he's letting a golden opportunity to improve the area slip away.

Now two sides who want the same thing, a better neighborhood, can't come to an agreement.

"One of the least attractive retail convenient stores in our neighborhood," said Buckner Terrace resident Korey Mack as he talks about the Buckner Market.

Since 2015, Dallas Police records show there have been five burglaries, four robberies and three assaults at the store.

"We'd be happy to see the Buckner Market era end sooner rather than later," said Mack.

Mack thought that ending would happen last week. That's because 7-11 has an offer in to buy the store. The company plans to add more lighting for security and even make it more walkable. All 7-11 needed was an alcohol permit.

However first year Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder says not so fast.

"You've got a beer and wine store there, you're going to have beer and wine store here." Said Felder.

Felder is not too fond of the Buckner Market either. He's especially bothered by the 8line machines, which the owner assured him would be gone...they're not.

But instead of signing off on a fresh start, Felder wants to deny the alcohol permit. He says Buckner Terrace doesn't need another place to buy beer and wine.

"You got some right here some over the bridge what is this area becoming," said Felder.

Felder says another 7-11 will only keep the South Dallas economy in the North's shadow.

"I know more about economic development than most of them who are doing the talking. If they could be patient there's a possibility we can get something better than a 7-11," said Felder.

To Felder that's smart growth. But Mack sees it as something else.

"I think many would say he's standing in the way of improving the neighborhood," said Mack.

Supporters of the plan say they're not thrilled with another place selling beer and wine either, but they're willing to make that sacrifice for a better store.

NBC 5's Cory Smith spoke with Councilman Felder on Sunday. Felder said much of this disagreement is political and due to people upset with his leadership.

The Dallas City Council will take up the issue again in a few weeks.