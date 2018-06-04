Dallas City Council to Tackle Bike Issue

The City of Dallas is moving closer to a plan to cut down on bikes littering the city.

The need to regulate these dockless shared bikes has become apparent after five competing companies introduced their bicycles in Dallas last year with riders free to leave the bikes wherever they choose.

The city first started working on a plan in August, on Wednesday the Dallas City Council will discuss an ordinance plan.

Included is a tiered fee structure for the companies to operate, insurance requirements, compliance with safety standards, rebalancing and removal of bike clutter as well as data sharing – including heat maps of rider routes and trends – information would be anonymized.

But the biggest item in the proposal is parking guidelines.

Here's what's in the proposal: The city would identify and stripe designated parking spaces for the free-standing bikes or install bike stands around the city. Riders would no longer be allowed to leave the bikes just anywhere.

The obvious question becomes enforcement and whether the company or the customer bears responsibility for where the bikes are parked.

It's not just bikes, the city is looking at electric scooters as well.

Dallas currently restricts the use of electric scooters, but the city council will consider amending the code to allow them and will explore regulatory actions similar to the bike sharing regulation above.

The city council will review everything on Wednesday, with a vote possible on June 13.

CLICK HERE to read the Dockless Vehicles Ordinance Discussion



