Dallas City Council Votes to Remove Confederate Monument

The Dallas City Council voted 11-4 on Wednesday to remove the Confederate Monument at Pioneer Cemetery. (Published 9 minutes ago)

The Dallas City Council voted 11-4 on Wednesday to remove the Confederate Monument at Pioneer Cemetery.

The vote came after a briefing on options for the monument, which include removing it once and for all.

Controversy has swirled for two years in Dallas over Confederate issues.

Removing the Confederate monument was delayed, even after a September 2017 city council vote that said Confederate monuments are against Dallas policy.

‘Parkland Speaks’: School Shooting Survivors Turn Grief Into Activism

Survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have turned to music, poetry, art and activism as they try to cope with the grief of losing 17 students and teachers on Feb 14, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019)

A 13 to 1 vote that month immediately removed the Robert E. Lee statue in Uptown. It remains is storage at Hensley Field.

Artist Lauren Wood, who has experience with such work, was recruited by city staff to consider a project that would "re-envision" the monument site in a new context.

Removal of the monument could cost $480,000.

Developing Bond Set for Parents in Child Abuse Case in Wise County

Officials said removal would be done carefully to avoid damage to the monument.

Removal now requires review and approval by the Dallas Landmark Commission, which can be appealed to the Dallas Plan Commission since the monument and the location in the Pioneer Cemetery are both historic. The issue would then once again return to the city council for a final decision.

Protests against white supremacy and for the Lee statue were staged in 2017 with a large number of emotional people on both sides of the Confederate issues attending each one.