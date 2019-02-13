Dallas City Council Votes to Keep Broadcast on 101.1 FM

During the Dallas City Council meeting on Wednesday, councilors decided to not move the broadcast of the meetings from 101.1 FM to WRR HD-2.

During the Dallas City Council meeting on Wednesday, councilors decided to not move the broadcast of the meetings from 101.1 FM to WRR HD-2.

The company that broadcasts the meetings requested a switch to a different channel due to a decrease in ratings.

The city's Arts and Culture Advisory Commission wanted to broadcast the meetings on the WRR HD-2 channel instead of 101.1 FM, where they are currently being broadcast.

There was an 80 percent decrease in listeners during agenda meetings, which are broadcast on Wednesdays, according to Nielsen data.

Agenda meetings are available for live-audio streaming on the city's website, allowing listeners to skip or select specific parts to listen to.