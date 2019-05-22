Dallas City Council Approves Sale of Robert E. Lee Statue

The Dallas City Council has approved the sale of the Robert E. Lee Statue that sat in Turtle Creek Park, formerly known as Lee Park.

The council voted 10-5 to allow the sale, as long as the statue sales for more than $450,000, the same dollar amount that it cost tax payers to remove the statue.

Secondly, the council stated that the new owner can not display the statue anywhere within Dallas city limits.

The statue was removed from the park in September of 2017 and placed in storage at Hensley Field, an abandoned naval air station owned by the city.

The city council has also voted to remove the Confederate War Memorial in downtown. It is currently fenced off and covered with black tarps. The city is currently taking bids to remove the memorial.