logo_dfw_2x

Published 49 minutes ago

    A Dallas church paid tribute to those who helped advance civil rights.

    Friendship West Baptist inducted two people into its "Social Justice Walk of Fame." The 2019 honorees were Claudette Colvin, who refused to give up her Alabama bus seat before Rosa Parks, and Zan Wesley Holmes Jr., a pastor, lawmaker and activist who pushed for desegregation of Dallas schools.

    “All of them are people of faith, who took their faith by their feet into the streets to make a difference in this nation, pursuing justice, pursuing equity,” said Frederick Haynes, Friendship West Baptist Church senior pastor.

    This was the second-annual Walk of Fame dedication.

