Dallas Chocolate Festival Brings Together Chocolatiers From Around the World

Chocolate lovers are in heaven this weekend!

The Dallas Chocolate Festival is taking place at the Fashion Industry Gallery, also known as FIG.

More than 70 chocolatiers from around the world are showcasing their specialty chocolates.

Attendees can sample, shop, watch demonstrations and sit in on panel discussions.

This year's festival runs through Sunday and celebrates the future of chocolate

For more information on tickets, head to www.dallaschocolate.org.